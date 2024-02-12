ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters combat to douse blaze at plastic waste unit in Mysuru

February 12, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Regional Fire Officer Chandan says the cause of the fire is yet to be known but said that the place had no fire protection norms which was the key reason for the fire

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters dousing a blaze at a plastic waste unit on C.V. Road in Mysuru on Monday, February 12. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

It took almost five hours for a team of 80 firefighters to douse a blaze that caught a scrap plastic collection unit on C.V. Road in the city on Monday, February 12.

Though the extent of loss is yet to be estimated, the officials at the Fire and Emergency Services Department described the operation as a time-consuming though it was not a major fire in terms of loss.

Regional Fire Officer Chandan told The Hindu that the cause of the fire is yet to be known but said that the place had no fire protection norms which was the key reason for the fire. “If the fire had spread to nearby places, it could have been a major one since the neighbourhood had units which had stored raw materials for agarbatti making.”

Mr. Chandan said the fire engines had to refill water for five times in the operation that commenced at 11 a.m. since the fire had spread to a large area within the premises.

Sources said the Mysore City Corporation has to check whether small industries and units operating in its limits have complied with the fire safety norms.

