Firecracker incidents: 30-bed special ward at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru to treat burns

November 13, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MYSURU

A 30-bed special ward has been established at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for attending to cases of burns caused by bursting of firecrackers, if any, and the facility will operate for the next ten days depending on the number of cases it gets. So far, there have been no cases of any injuries reported to the hospital that required emergency treatment and hospitalization.

The facility will function 24x7 with doctors, including ophthalmologists. The hospital administration also said it will set aside more beds if needed.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani told The Hindu that the ward with 30 beds is ready with all necessary facilities and doctors will attend to the cases. Cases involving children will also be treated by pediatricians at the ward instead of Cheluvamba Hospital, a facility dedicated to children and women.

“The facility which operates on a temporary basis ahead of Deepavali, is established every year as a precautionary measure,” she added.

Dr. Dakshayani said the burns ward at K.R. Hospital had also been told to make arrangements if necessary for firecracker-related incidents. Cases can also be attended to at the super speciality hospital on KRS Road which has also started functioning, she said.

Steps had been taken for operating the special ward for at least ten days depending on the number of cases. “There could be cases even after the festival and therefore the facility will function for a few days post-festival,” she added.