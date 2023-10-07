Firecracker godown gutted at Attibele-Hosur border

October 07, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

A firecracker godown was gutted and some adjoining shops and nine vehicles near it were damaged when an accidental fire broke out at the godown at Attibele-Hosur border, while unloading cracker cartons on Saturday.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored at the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival, which came in contact with the fire and started exploding. People ran out for safety before the fire spread, forming a thick smoke.

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service, which are now struggling to put out the fire. Three injured have been shifted to hospital, while one of the employees is said to be missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panic gripped in Attibele area among the motorists as fire, followed by thick smoke engulfed the area, the police said.

Naveen, who runs a firecracker shop, said that when he along with his staff were loading firecracker boxes from a container vehicle, the firecrackers unexpectedly burst into flames.

Following the information, nine fire engines reached the spot and tried to put out the fire, but the fire spread all over the shop, leaving smoke in the air.

Police stopped the traffic to prevent further damage and any untoward incidents as incident took place on the side of the national highway. After controlling the fire, it will be known if there is any loss of life, a police officer said

This is a breaking news update. Further details will be updated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT