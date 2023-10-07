HamberMenu
Firecracker godown gutted at Attibele-Hosur border

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service, which are now struggling to put out the fire.

October 07, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An accidental fire broke out at the godown at Attibele-Hosur border.

An accidental fire broke out at the godown at Attibele-Hosur border. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A firecracker godown was gutted and some adjoining shops and nine vehicles near it were damaged when an accidental fire broke out at the godown at Attibele-Hosur border, while unloading cracker cartons on Saturday.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored at the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival, which came in contact with the fire and started exploding. People ran out for safety before the fire spread, forming a thick smoke.

Nine fire tenders were pressed into service, which are now struggling to put out the fire. Three injured have been shifted to hospital, while one of the employees is said to be missing.

This is a breaking news update. Further details will be updated.
Bangalore / Karnataka

