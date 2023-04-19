Fire sparks cracker explosion in godown

April 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

A fire set off serial explosion of crackers stored in a godown, sending people in Hebbal industrial area scampering for cover, on Wednesday.

The serial explosions gutted the godown and created tension and panic for some time in the area before it became clear that the deafening noise was due to the crackers catching fire and people moved to safety but heaved a sigh of relief.

Nobody was injured. Fire tenders from Mysuru, Hebbal and surrounding places reached the spot on receiving information around 1.30 p.m. and battled the fire for more than two hours before it was brought under control. Initially three fire tenders reached the spot but the authorities deployed additional fire tenders given the scale of the explosion and the danger it posed to the surrounding areas.

It is speculated that either a short-circuit or soaring mercury levels being experienced in Mysuru sine the last few days may have triggered the initial fire that set off the explosions.

Vijayanagar and Hebbal police also rushed to the spot to cordon off the area for public safety.

Meanwhile, the Mysore Industries Association has said that the fire which broke out at a godown opposite the Bommanahalli lake had caused damage to the local flora and fauna of the waterbody.

The MIA said though the district administration, local gram panchayat and other authorities had been time and again requested that licence should not be granted to store crackers or sell them at the industrial area the authorities had ignored their appeals. ‘’We have been appealing to the authorities since the last 15 years to revoke the licence as it posed a threat to the local industries as well but no action had been initiated’’, said Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary of MIA.