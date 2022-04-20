Fire Safety Research Foundation for Mysuru

Fire Safety Research Foundation, one of the few such initiatives in the country, is being established in Mysuru with the objective of evaluating hazards and fire risks and providing relevant solution.

To be headed by N. Suresh, a structural fire engineer who has an M.Tech from IIT Bombay and PhD from Anna University, Chennai, the Foundation will be inaugurated on Thursday.

A release said the initiative is timely in the wake of electric vehicles gaining popularity all over the world. The Fire Safety Research Foundation - which is part of Think Sonic Global Solutions Pvt Ltd - will provide reliable safety data not only for battery packs used in electric vehicles but also for other materials used in industries such as construction, automobile, aerospace etc.

Mr. Suresh said the main objective of FSRF is prevention, awareness, research and consultancy and is oriented towards advanced fire safety research and strategies which can create a safer environment in everyday lives of the people. Using sophisticated fire research laboratories and rigorous research and education, the organisation will provide tools to enable the stakeholders to make decisions to safeguard their lives and assets, he added.

The Foundation will also provide consultancy in calculating the fire load in structures.