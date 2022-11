ADVERTISEMENT

Coconuts worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed following a fire mishap in a godown at Cholenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in a car and it spread to the godown, which belonged to C.N. Puttaswamy Gowda, brother of Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna. Fire tenders from Channarayapatna and K.R.Pet rushed to the spot to put off the blaze.

The actual reason for the incident is not known yet.