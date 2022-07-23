Fire mishap: Eight injured, two critical in Hubballi

Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in Hubballi injuring eight persons on Saturday

Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in Hubballi injuring eight persons on Saturday

Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in Hubballi injuring eight persons on Saturday.

The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a loud sound was heard and fire broke out in the factory. A motorcycle parked outside the factory also caught fire.

Workers from neighbouring factory units rushed to help those caught inside the factory and tried to douse the fire.

Soon, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. All the workers who suffered injuries have been shifted to KIMS Hospital.

According to Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, among eight persons admitted in KIMS Hospital, the condition of two is said to be critical. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad said that as per initial information it had come to light that the factory began functioning just 15 days ago and no permission had been taken from the Fire and Emergency Services Department for running the factory.

Meanwhile, the owner of the factory has gone incommunicado after receiving news about the mishap.

In fact the industrial shed had been rented out by the original owner to another company, sources said.