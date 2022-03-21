Fire in Kappatagudda increasing every year

14 fire incidents burnt down 1,086 hectares in 2020-2021

The shrub forest area in Kappatagudda in Gadag district, an ecological hotspot, that was ravaged by fire in 2020-2021 was nine times more than what was reported in 2019-2020. While four incidents of fire ravaged 120 hectares in 2019-2020, it increased to 14 fire incidents that burnt down 1,086 hectares in 2020-2021.

Forest Minister Umesh Katti informed the Legislative Council on Monday in response to a question from BJP member S.V. Sankanur that fire had burnt the grass in the forest. “Shepherds bringing their sheep for grazing have been found to have triggered the fire. They may have triggered the fire by chance and we cannot punish them,” he said, adding that wildlife has not been affected by the fire.

The data placed before the house shows that the fire incidents in Kappatagudda have been increasing every year. In fact, in 2018-2019, there were seven incidents of fire that had ravaged 53 hecatres of forestland. To a question by Mr. Sankanur on whether any studies had been conducted to find out the reason for fire, the Minister said that no such studies had been conducted. In his written reply, the Minister has stated that the villagers around the area believed that if the grass is burnt, fresh shoots of grass emerge after rains that becomes a good fodder for domesticated animals.

Earlier, Mr. Sankanur said that despite being aware of fire incidents, the Government has not mounted surveillance in the area, and that there is no fear among locals.