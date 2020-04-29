Karnataka

Fire in HAL dumping yard

Video grab of blaze on HAL campus in Bengaluru.

Video grab of blaze on HAL campus in Bengaluru.  

A fire broke out in the dumping yard of the forge and foundry division on HAL campus on Old Airport Road, creating panic among the residents, on Wednesday morning. Residents raised the alarm around 9.30 a.m. following which an HAL emergency team rushed to the spot and started capping it with mud to contain the blaze.

Eight fire tenders of HAL were pressed into service to douse the fire, while the police cordoned off the area. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire and Emergency Service personnel are at the spot to extend help to HAL if required, said fire officials.

A company spokesman said the fire was being contained. Apparently the scrapyard had items of magnesium and as such the fire had to be handled with methods outside conventional methods that use water.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 2:16:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fire-in-hal-dumping-yard/article31461055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY