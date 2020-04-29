Fire in HAL dumping yard

A fire broke out in the dumping yard of the forge and foundry division on HAL campus on Old Airport Road, creating panic among the residents, on Wednesday morning. Residents raised the alarm around 9.30 a.m. following which an HAL emergency team rushed to the spot and started capping it with mud to contain the blaze.

Eight fire tenders of HAL were pressed into service to douse the fire, while the police cordoned off the area. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire and Emergency Service personnel are at the spot to extend help to HAL if required, said fire officials.

A company spokesman said the fire was being contained. Apparently the scrapyard had items of magnesium and as such the fire had to be handled with methods outside conventional methods that use water.