ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in car showroom in Shivamogga

February 17, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Shivamogga

The fire was spotted in the back of the Hyundai showroom around 10 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A car showroom on Shankar Mutt Road in Shivamogga caught fire on February 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A car showroom on Shankar Mutt Road in Shivamogga caught fire in the evening on February 16, damaging valuables, including cars, worth over ₹2 crore. Six cars and spare parts, paint boxes, and fibre materials were gutted.

The fire was spotted in the back of the Hyundai showroom around 10 p.m. By then, the staff of the showroom had left for the day after pulling down the shutters. A security guard working at another car showroom spotted the fire and informed Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot. They succeeded in extinguishing the fire by 11.30 p.m. By then, two Hyundai cars and four more cars parked on the premises of the Tata showroom nearby were damaged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahalingappa, District Fire Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu,. “It seems the fire was the result of an electric short circuit. The building lacked fire safety measures. There was no ventilation in the cellar, which posed a challenge to our staff,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US