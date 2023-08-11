HamberMenu
Fire breaks out at BBMP Quality Control Lab in Bengaluru

Fire and Emergency Services said they got a call at 4.52 p.m. and two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot

August 11, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A fire has broken out in the Quality Control Lab at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office at Hudson Circle.

Fire and Emergency Services said they got a call at 4.52 p.m. and two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. 

Fire in BBMP Quality Control Lab 
