Fire breaks out at BBMP Quality Control Lab in Bengaluru

A fire has broken out in the Quality Control Lab at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office at Hudson Circle.
Fire and Emergency Services said they got a call at 4.52 p.m. and two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
August 11, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Bengaluru
A fire has broken out in the Quality Control Lab at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office at Hudson Circle.
Fire and Emergency Services said they got a call at 4.52 p.m. and two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE