Fire breaks out in sugar factory

A fire broke out in the Nandi Cooperative Sugar Factory in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district on Monday. It engulfed a large section of factory. However, according to reports, there were no casualties.

Sources said that the fire first started in a stack of dried sugarcane which soon extended to other portions of the factory.

After the incident, several fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Services were pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire tenders from Vijayapura, Mudhol and Jamkhandi were brought to deal with the situation.

The fire broke out in the afternoon and the fire fighters took over three hours to bring it under control.

Babaleshwar Police have registered a case. The cause of the incident is being investigated.