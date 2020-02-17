Fire breaks out in sugar factory

A fire broke out in the Nandi Cooperative Sugar Factory in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district on Monday. It engulfed a large section of factory. However, according to reports, there were no casualties.
Sources said that the fire first started in a stack of dried sugarcane which soon extended to other portions of the factory.
After the incident, several fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Services were pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire tenders from Vijayapura, Mudhol and Jamkhandi were brought to deal with the situation.
The fire broke out in the afternoon and the fire fighters took over three hours to bring it under control.
Babaleshwar Police have registered a case. The cause of the incident is being investigated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.