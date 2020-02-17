Karnataka

Fire breaks out in sugar factory

A fire broke out in the Nandi Cooperative Sugar Factory in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district on Monday. It engulfed a large section of factory. However, according to reports, there were no casualties.

Sources said that the fire first started in a stack of dried sugarcane which soon extended to other portions of the factory.

After the incident, several fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Services were pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire tenders from Vijayapura, Mudhol and Jamkhandi were brought to deal with the situation.

The fire broke out in the afternoon and the fire fighters took over three hours to bring it under control.

Babaleshwar Police have registered a case. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 7:20:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fire-breaks-out-in-sugar-factory/article30843380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY