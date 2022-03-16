Fire breaks out in oil mill in Ramdurg

In a major fire accident at an oil mill in Ramdurg town of Belagavi district in the early hours of Wednesday, equipment and material worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed.

According to the police, the fire broke out at Siddeshwar Oil Industry’s Mullur Oil Mill. The fire was noticed in the early hours of Wednesday and, after being informed, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished it. However, the damage had been done by that time.

The factory is owned by Siddappa Mullur of Ramdurg and according to him, the oil mill staff had returned home as usual after completing their work on Tuesday night. The Ramdurg Police, who carried out an inspection, have registered a case.