Fire breaks out in maternity ward after air-conditioner bursts

June 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A fire broke out after an air-conditioner unit burst in the maternity ward of a private hospital in Kalaburagi late on Monday night.

However, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

The fire that broke out in the ward might have been caused by an electrical short circuit or due to gas leakage from the air-conditioner unit.

Pregnant women admitted to the hospital were immediately shifted to another ward following the incident.

The flames were doused in time by the Fire and Emergency Services, preventing them from spreading to other wards.

