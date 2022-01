Belagavi

26 January 2022 21:50 IST

A fire broke out in an eatery near the first railway gate on Congress Road in Belagavi on Wednesday. Fire fighters rushed to the eatery called Master Chef within minutes and brought the fire under control.

The eatery suffered losses of up to ₹1.5 lakh, the owner told the police. The police suspected that the fire was caused by short circuit.

