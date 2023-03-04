Fire breaks out in Bandipur, doused without much damage to forests

March 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

A fire broke out in Bandipur on Saturday but was doused and brought under control by the field staff without major damage to flora and fauna.

The fire was noticed around 12.30 p.m. at Gopalswamy Betta Range of Bandipur and the forest guards and other staff reached Gaurikallu Gudda forests where the fire was raging. As it was a valley and the flames were being fanned by wind, the chances of the fire spreading to other parts of the forest was high.

Hence the authorities deployed scores of field staff who rushed to the spot with fire extinguishing contraptions including blowers and battled it out for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

The authorities said field staff from G.S.Betta, Kundkere, Bandipur, Gundlupet, Moolehole, Maddur and Omkara ranges were summoned to battle out the fire which came under control around 3 p.m.

Officials said the flames had spread to cover nearly 8 acres but being a ground fire, there was no damage to wildlife or vegetation but for shrubs and weeds.

Bandipur is prone to forest fires in summer and the dry deciduous nature of the forest coupled with proliferation of lantana which is highly combustible when dry, makes it a powder keg waiting to explode. Hence additional staff are recruited to keep a watch on fire outbreak and this year 550 villagers have been recruited and they assist in early warning and stomping out the fire before it can wreak havoc.