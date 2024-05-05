ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in a shop near MG Road Metro Station

May 05, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On Sunday evening, a fire erupted at a shop’s godown situated in close proximity to the MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru. The police said that there were no injuries in the accident.

According to police officials, the fire was contained by two fire brigades. The cause of the fire is unknown and the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the same.

“There were no injuries in the incident. However, it was a difficult to put out the fire immediately as it happened behind the shop’s godown,” officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US