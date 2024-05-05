Fire breaks out in a shop near MG Road Metro Station

May 05, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

On Sunday evening, a fire erupted at a shop’s godown situated in close proximity to the MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru. The police said that there were no injuries in the accident.

According to police officials, the fire was contained by two fire brigades. The cause of the fire is unknown and the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the same.

“There were no injuries in the incident. However, it was a difficult to put out the fire immediately as it happened behind the shop’s godown,” officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.