Fire breaks out at Wilson Garden police station, no injuries reported

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 18, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A fire broke out at Wilson Garden police station that led to hundreds of records being destroyed. An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire on Tuesday. No one was injured in the accident.

The staff noticed the fire and ran out to safety before alerting the fire control room. A fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the flames but hundreds of records and furniture were lost.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police have taken up a case to probe the cause.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
fire

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app