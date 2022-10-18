Fire breaks out at Wilson Garden police station, no injuries reported

ADVERTISEMENT
A fire broke out at Wilson Garden police station that led to hundreds of records being destroyed. An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire on Tuesday. No one was injured in the accident.
The staff noticed the fire and ran out to safety before alerting the fire control room. A fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the flames but hundreds of records and furniture were lost.
The police have taken up a case to probe the cause.
