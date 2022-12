December 30, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Fire broke out at Old Gujari (scrap yard) in Lashkar police station limits here. The fire personnel rushed to the spot near the Mysuru mofussil bus-stand and doused the blaze that engulfed many shops. The fire was reportedly noticed in one shop which spread to other shops. It took over an hour for the fire personnel to douse the blaze..