Fire breaks out at land belonging to BBMP

April 28, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A patch of wooded land in Srigandhada Kaval near Sumanahalli Bridge was gutted in an accidental fire that broke out on Saturday night. The 1.5 acre land parcel belongs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamakshipalya police along with fire and emergency service personnel struggled over nine hours before containing the fire on Sunday morning.

The land parcel where the fire broke out was used by the BBMP to dump trees and branches removed in and around the area. So there was dry wood and other waste materials like advertisement hoardings and wood material. The police officials suspect that some miscreants or mischief mongers set fire to the waste material which were dry due to extreme heat.

The police have taken up a case and are investigating further to ascertain the cause of fire.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.