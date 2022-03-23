Fire breaks out at ginning mill

Scores of bales of cotton were gutted in a fire that broke out at a ginning mill at Belur Industrial Area on the outskirts of Dharwad late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, cotton bales worth several lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes at Rajesh Cotton Ginning Pressing Mill in the industrial Area. Although locals alerted the Fire and Emergency Services immediately after they noticed it, the fire engulfed the entire premises by the time the personnel arrived.

It took over three hours for the personnel to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further. The Garag Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.