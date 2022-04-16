Fire breaks out at BBMP office in Yelahanka

The fire broke out in the BBMP office at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) building at Yelahanka on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported. According to the police and civic officials, the fire broke out in the office of the zonal chief engineer at around 1.15 p.m.

“BBMP personnel attempted to put out the fire, while also informing the Fire and Emergency Services,” said the civic body in a press release. BBMP officials claimed that documents were safe and not damaged in the fire. A few pieces of furniture including a table, a cupboard, 15 chairs, and a television set were gutted, stated the press release.

Along with the police, two fire tenders and a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) tanker were dispatched to the building. It was put out after an hour with the combined efforts of fire and emergency service personnel, police, BWSSB, and BESCOM, said the police who suspect a short circuit to be the cause.