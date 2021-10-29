Karnataka

Fire at The Hindu office in Hubballi

Firefighters dousing fire at The Hindu's office in Hubbali on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fire broke out at the The Hindu's office in Hubballi on Friday and fire brigade personnel put it off before further damage was caused.

After the security guard on duty noticed smoke from the closed office, he alerted his superiors, who in turn, called the fire brigade. Within minutes they arrived at Kalburgi Katwe Identity building which houses The Hindu office on the second floor and extinguished the fire.

The fire brigade personnel suspect fire was caused due to electrical short circuit. Computer systems, television set, air conditioners, office furniture and documents have been damaged in the fire.

Gokul Road Police visited the spot. The damage is being assessed.


