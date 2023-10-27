ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at MUDA Chairman’s office

October 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in the office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman’s office in the city on Friday.

The fire has been attributed to an electrical short circuit. The air conditioner installed in the office caught fire due to the short circuit.  “There has been no damage to any documents or records in the MUDA office,” a Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel said.

The MUDA personnel tried to extinguish fire with the help of fire safety equipment. However, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services reached the MUDA office on learning about the fire mishap and helped put out the fire.

