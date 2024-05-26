ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at GESCOM’s transformer repair unit in Bidar triggers panic among residents

Published - May 26, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the GESCOM officials said that a short-circuit could be the cause

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters putting out the flames inside GESCOM’s transformer repair unit in Bidar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

A fire that broke out at the transformer repair unit of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) in Bidar on Sunday morning, triggered panic among city residents as massive smoke covered the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per an initial report, transformers, a large quantity of diesel, and other valuable material have been destroyed in the fire. However, no loss of human life was reported.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the GESCOM officials said that a short-circuit could be the cause. It is learnt that Neha Electricals, a private entity, was entrusted with the responsibility of repairing the transformers for GESCOM.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per preliminary information provided by the GESCOM officials, defunct transformers from public places were brought and kept at the unit for repair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services as well as those from the Air Force brought the fire under control after an hour.

“The exact cause of the fire and the loss are yet to be ascertained. The firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and controlled the situation,” Ravindra Karilingannavar, Managing Director of GESCOM told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US