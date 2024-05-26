Fire at GESCOM’s transformer repair unit in Bidar triggers panic among residents

A fire that broke out at the transformer repair unit of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) in Bidar on Sunday morning, triggered panic among city residents as massive smoke covered the sky.

As per an initial report, transformers, a large quantity of diesel, and other valuable material have been destroyed in the fire. However, no loss of human life was reported.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the GESCOM officials said that a short-circuit could be the cause. It is learnt that Neha Electricals, a private entity, was entrusted with the responsibility of repairing the transformers for GESCOM.

As per preliminary information provided by the GESCOM officials, defunct transformers from public places were brought and kept at the unit for repair.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services as well as those from the Air Force brought the fire under control after an hour.

“The exact cause of the fire and the loss are yet to be ascertained. The firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and controlled the situation,” Ravindra Karilingannavar, Managing Director of GESCOM told The Hindu.

