Fire at e-governance office at MS building

A fire broke out at the e-governance office on the second floor of MS building due to an electric short circuit on Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported.

Munikrishnappa, who had visited the office for personal work, noticed thick smoke coming out from the duct and alerted the fire control.

A fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the fire before it could spread to the adjacent area. The wiring of the office and the DP (main) switch were gutted in the fire.

On November 6, a similar fire accident occurred in the Finance Department office situated on the second floor. The fire officials said old wiring could the reason behind both the mishaps.

Fire audit

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services had conducted a fire audit on government installations, including Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, Legislators Home, MS Building and High Court last month and submitted a report to the DPAR and the Registrar General of HC recommending an upgrade of fire safety measures to contain untoward incidents.

Sources said the report contains fire safety equipment required and locations to be installed.