Fire at Chamundi Hills

Fire broke out atop Chamundi Hills here on Wednesday afternoon and it was doused in an operation that lasted over an hour.
The blaze was noticed around 2 p.m. and the Forest Department officials went to the area with teams to extinguish the flames.
Six vehicles from the Fire Department rushed to the spot. Volunteers from various NGOs helped the authorities reach water and other itrems to the site for dousing the fire. One could see from a distance smoke from the rear portion of the hills.
Deputy Conservator of Forest (Mysuru division) Prashanth Kumar, who supervised the operation, said the fire was doused by a team of 50 people. “It was a ground fire and bushes had been gutted. The fire had destroyed about 10 acres of forest. This is an approximate estimate as our teams are assessing the exact loss caused. But it was not a major fire,” he added.
