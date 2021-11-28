Fire at bank branch

A fire broke out at Vidya Nagar branch of State Bank of India in Shivamogga, reducing valuables including furniture worth over ₹ 4 lakh to ashes, on Sunday.

The residents in the locality noticed smoke from the bank in the afternoon and informed the police and Fire and Emergency Staff. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. They suspected that the fire broke out because of a short-circuit in the bank.

A few computers, CCTV cameras, furniture were among the items gutted. The locker was not damaged.