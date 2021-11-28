Karnataka

Fire at bank branch

A fire broke out at Vidya Nagar branch of State Bank of India in Shivamogga, reducing valuables including furniture worth over ₹ 4 lakh to ashes, on Sunday.

The residents in the locality noticed smoke from the bank in the afternoon and informed the police and Fire and Emergency Staff. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. They suspected that the fire broke out because of a short-circuit in the bank.

A few computers, CCTV cameras, furniture were among the items gutted. The locker was not damaged.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2021 7:03:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fire-at-bank-branch/article37737549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY