Fire at Arsikere station

Hassan

29 September 2021 02:15 IST

Tension prevailed at Arsikere Railway Station on Tuesday evening as a fire broke out in a parked train. There were no passengers onboard.

The fire was noticed around 4.45 p.m. Thick smoke covered the area. The railway authorities informed the Fire Station, from where two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. After making efforts for more than an hour, the staff succeeded in extinguishing the fire.

The reason for the fire is not known. The Railway police are investigating the case.

