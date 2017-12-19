Fire and Emergency Services personnel visit Shravanabelagola

Senior officers of the Fire and Emergency Services, on Monday, visited Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk in view of preparations to be made by the department for the Mahamastakabhisheka scheduled for February 2018.

G. Eshwar Naik, Regional Fire Officer, was accompanied by Hassan district fire officer Ranganath and Mysuru district officer K.P. Gururaj.

Mr. Naik said by December 21 one fire tender would be sent to Shravanabelagola as temporary townships were already coming up. Once all the townships were ready as many as 18 fire tenders would be available in the place for any emergency situation. “These vehicles would be prepared to handle any untoward incident that arises posing a threat to the safety of visitors during the mega event,” he said.

The officer also suggested that participants take precautionary measures to avoid fire mishaps. B.N. Varaprasad Reddy, Special Officer of Mahamastakabhisheka, and others were present.