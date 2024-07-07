GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire accident in Babaleshwar sugar factory in Karnataka; no casualties reported

Around 15 labourers who were working on the floor were in the factory canteen having breakfast when the accident occurred

Published - July 07, 2024 01:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

There was a fire accident at Nandi Cooperative sugar factory in Babaleshwar in the Vijayapura district on July 6 night. Officers said there was an explosion in a boiler that led to the collapse of the boiler set-up. There were no casualties, however. Around 15 labourers who were working on the floor were in the factory canteen having breakfast when the accident occurred, a police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and helped douse the fire with fire and emergency services personnel. A case is being registered.

The factory had witnessed a death due to an alleged boiler explosion in March 2023. A migrant labourer died and other workers were injured.

