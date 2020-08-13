FIR says police fired in self-defence as mob was intent on ‘killing’ them

The FIR filed by the D.J. Halli police for the riots that broke out on Tuesday night, where police inspector Keshava Murthy is himself the complainant, alleges that those who had gathered outside the police station raised slogans that they would kill policemen, even as they pelted stones at the police station.

The FIR quotes Mr. Murthy as saying that some of them even “snatched a firearm from the reserve policemen” and he had to fire warning shots in the air when the mob did not disperse. When persons in the mob “tried to kill policemen” using the firearms snatched from the police personnel, they resorted to firing in self-defence.

Teams formed

Three special teams have been formed to analyse footage from various sources — CCTV, police recordings and media footage —to identify the miscreants and track them down. Several others from the area, apart from those arrested, have also been questioned.

The city police deployed Rapid Action Force, which took out a flag march in the violence-hit areas on Thursday, even as prohibitory orders are still in force.

Meanwhile, the arrests of those alleged to have been involved in the riots have continued. According to police sources, the number of people arrested has crossed 180.

Meanwhile, Pulikeshinagar MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was vandalised and set ablaze in the riots on Tuesday night, visited the spot with his family on Thursday morning.

Mr. Murthy broke down down saying: “I don’t know what wrong I have done for my house to be burnt down. I don’t think my voters will do this to me. I want the government to provide my family and me protection and conduct a thorough investigation by either CCB or CBI.”

He refused to comment on his nephew, whose derogatory post triggered the riots.