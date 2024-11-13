 />
FIR registered against Snehamayi Krishna

Published - November 13, 2024 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Devaraja police in the city have registered an FIR against activist Snehamayi Krishna based on a complaint by KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman.

The complainant had sought an FIR to be registered against Krishna on the grounds that he was relentlessly levelling false allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and indulging in his character assassination apart from brining disrepute to the office.

The activist had recently taken to social media to make a few posts with respect to property transaction by Ms. Parvathi, wife of Siddaramaiah, in Mysuru Urban Development Authority, which, Mr. Lakshman, said was blatantly false.

Mr. Krishna was also accused of “blackmailing” Lokayukta police by relentlessly making statements to the effect that the ongoing probe was not fair and hence should be transferred to CBI. He also took exception to Mr. Krishna’s complaint to the ADGP against the Lokayukta SP probing the MUDA case and said that it amounted to bringing pressure on the investigating agency.

Mr. Lakshman also accused Krishna of misleading the public through his statements and creating disharmony in society and wanted the police to initiate action against him.

