FIR registered against Maski Sub-Inspector of Police

September 24, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Yadgir

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered in the Maski Police Station against the Sub-Inspector of Police of the same station, Manikantha, on the charge of assaulting a man recently.

Confirming the registration of the FIR, Superintendent of Police of Raichur B. Nikhil told The Hindu over phone on Sunday that based on a complaint by complainant Lakshmi, the FIR was registered under Section of 341, 504 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“I have sent a report to the higher authorities for further action,” the Superintendent of Police added.

Complainant Lakshmi has said that her husband, Nirupadi, was assaulted by Sub-Inspector of Police Manikantha when he was transporting mud in a tractor. And, he has been admitted in hospital, she said.