FIR registered against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with regard to alleged irregularities in MUDA site allotment to wife

While Siddaramaiah is named as accused number 1, his wife Parvathi is listed as accused number 2

Updated - September 27, 2024 05:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The Lokayukta in Mysuru has filed an FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), on September 27.

According to Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru T.J. Udesh, the FIR has been filed following a direction to the Lokayukta by the special court in Bengaluru.

While Mr Siddaramaiah is named as accused number 1, his wife Parvathi is listed as accused number 2.

Mr Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, who sold the plot of land to Mr Mallikarjuna Swamy, have been named as accused 3 and 4, according to Mr Udesh.

Published - September 27, 2024 04:53 pm IST

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

