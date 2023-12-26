December 26, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

An FIR has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at Srirangapatna Town police station in Mandya district of Karnataka for comments allegedly insulting women and promoting religious enmity.

According to a complaint filed by Najma Nazeer, a social worker, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat had allegedly targeted Muslim women and promoted religious hatred against Muslims while addressing a gathering during Sankeertana Yatra, which was organised by Hindu Jagrana Vedike as part of the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna on December 24.

Mr. Bhat had allegedly insulted women and spoken about them in an obscene manner in a public place. Further, Mr. Bhat had spoken in a manner that would promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims, leading to disturbance of peace in society, the complainant said.

Based on the complaint, the Srirangapatna Town police station has registered an FIR and booked Mr. Bhat under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 294 (dealing with uttering obscene words in a public place), Section 509 (dealing with words or gestures that intrude into the privacy of women), and Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), and Section 298 (deliberate hurting of religious feelings).

The Sankeertana Yatra organised by Hindu Jagrana Vedike at Srirangapatna in Mandya district was held under tight security on December 24.