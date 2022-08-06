FIR registered against JD (S) MLA for intimidating forest staff

A video grab of Janata Dal (S) MLA Suresh Gowda taking forest staff to task. .

August 06, 2022 20:45 IST

He is accused of preventing officials from discharging their duty

An FIR has been registered against Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda of the Janata Dal (S) and nine others for intimidating and abusing Forest Department staff and preventing them from discharging their duties.

The incident occurred on August 4 and the video of the MLA abusing the forest staff and instigating his followers had gone viral, evoking strong rebuke from the public. The FIR was registered by the Nagamangala Rural police station at 11.30 p.m. on August 5. It is based on the complaint by Range Forest Officer B. Satish and Mr. Suresh Gowda is A1 among the 10 accused, in the FIR.

Mr. Satish complained that he and his colleagues were at Halthi village in Nagamangala taluk to clear encroachment of forest land when Mr. Suresh Gowda arrived at the spot and prevented them from discharging their duty.

The accused not only threatened and intimidated the staff but also instigated people to set the department vehicle on fire if they set their foot on the village, said Mr. Satish in the complaint.

The Karnataka State Forest Guards and Forest Watchers’ Association had complained to the Conservator of Forests and other officials in the department and had threatened to resort to agitation if no legal action was initiated against the MLA.

The association stated that field staff of the Forest Department enforcing the law in trying to clear encroachment or intervening in human-animal conflict were subjected to intimidation and abuse on a regular basis.

The land in question was a deemed forest and the government through a gazette notification transferred 374 acres to the Forest Department. But the MLA argued that the records indicated that it was gomal Land and the ownership vested with the Revenue Department and not with the Forest Department. Besides, Mr. Suresh Gowda had told the foresters ‘’not to step into the village again’’ till a joint survey was completed.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials said that they had begun clearing the encroached land and even planted saplings on Saturday and the process would continue.