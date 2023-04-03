FIR registered against Janardhan Reddy for poll code violation

April 03, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kanakagiri Police in Koppal district have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against mining baron and former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy, who, after parting ways with the BJP, has founded the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Party (KRPP).

The police had, two days ago, seized an ambulance meant for public service for free as it displayed KRPP posters and the FIR was registered on Monday.

KRPP designated candidate in Kanakagiri Venkataramana Dasari, ambulance owner G. Naveen Kumar, party candidate in Ballari city Lakshmi Aruna and ambulance driver are the others who are named in the FIR.

The posters on the ambulance displayed photos of Mr. Reddy, Ms. Aruna and Mr. Dasari.

The police said that the FIR was registered because the party or the candidate had not obtained permission from the competent authority to do so in view of the model code of conduct being in force for the assembly elections.