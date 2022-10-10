FIR registered against circus company in Mysuru

A statement from PETA says that several AWBI inspections and numerous investigations by PETA India prove that animal circuses are cruel. In them, animals are continuously chained or confined to small, barren cages; deprived of veterinary care and adequate food, water, and shelter; and denied everything that’s natural and important to them. | Photo Credit: File photo

FIR has been lodged against the proprietor of the Great Bombay Circus for allegedly violating the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 during its ongoing shows in the grounds opposite the Karanji lake in Mysuru.

Based on a complaint given by the Cruelty Response Co-ordinator of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the Nazarbad police has registred an FIR on Sunday. An investigation into the complaints soon will be conducted, said police officials.

A statement from PETA India alleged that the wings of the birds used by the circus company in its shows has been cut to prevent them from flying away. “The PETA India investigator further observed that the circus was also using dogs and birds to perform acts, which were not registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) – for instances, the dogs are made to walk sideways on their front logs on the edge of the ring while the birds are made to pull a miniature cart as another bird balances on it,” the statement said.

The AWBI is an authority under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 that regulates the use of animals for performances in the country.

The FIR has been registered under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 for maiming the birds. The FIR has also recorded violation of PCA Act, 1960 under Sections 3 and 11 (1) (a) for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals, 11 (1) (1) for mutilation of birds and Section 26 and 38 for performing unregistered acts/tricks, the press statement said while adding that Maneka Gandhi, MP, had also extended her support to get the FIR registered.

“To prevent birds from exercising their natural right of flying, circuses repeatedly lacerae birds’ wings and then jail them in cages,” PETA India’s Deputy Director of Advocate Projects Harshil Maheshwari said in the statement. “PETA India urges families to support only those forms of entertainment which use consenting humans”

“Several AWBI inspections and numerous investigations by PETA India prove that animal circuses are cruel; in them, animals are continuously chained or confined to small, barren cages; deprived of veterinary care and adequate food, water, and shelter; and denied everything that’s natural and important to them. Through physical abuse with weapons, they are forced to perform confusing, uncomfortable, and even painful tricks. Many display stereotypic, repetitive behaviour indicative of extreme stress,” the statement from PETA added.