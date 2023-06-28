ADVERTISEMENT

FIR registered against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for defamatory Twitter post against Rahul Gandhi

June 28, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

On June 17, Amit Malviya had posted an animated video of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, for which an FIR has been filed

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of BJP IT cell-in-charge Amit Malviya | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The High grounds police on Tuesday registered an FIR against BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya over a video and objectionable posts against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account.

Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Babu, co-chairman communication department of KPCC, the police booked Malviya charging him under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) 120b (criminal conspiracy), 505(2) (publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report · statements creating or promoting enmity) of the IPC.

On June 17, Amit Malviya had posted an animated video of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter with the caption: “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game…”

Mr. Babu also alleged that remarks such as “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game” and “More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam P(itroda), staunchly anti India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji” were defamatory and were meant to incite hatred. The video is misleading and attempts to spoil communal harmony, Babu also said.

These posts are created for the purpose of provoking and inciting hatred and enmity between groups and disturbing communal harmony, Mr. Babu said, adding that Mr. Malviya had conspired to create and post the video and other messages on his Twitter.

