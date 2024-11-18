FIR registered after four mobile phones recovered from prison, Probe on

The Parappana Agrahara Central Prison officials had recently recovered four mobile phones from barracks during a surprise inspection.

While one mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered from a washroom, three other mobile phones were recovered from the barrack number 9.

Following the recovery, Imamsab Myageri, Assistant Superintendent of the prison, filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police who have registered two separate FIRs, charging ‘unknown persons’ under various sections of Karnataka Prisons Act and section 323 (Dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The police have sent the mobile phones for forensic analysis and initiated a probe to ascertain how the mobile phones were smuggled inside the prison.

A police officer said that the incident has sparked concerns over security lapses inside the prison.

Though round-the-clock CCTV monitoring system, jammers, and multi-level checks have been upgraded in the wake of a recent expose of security lapses inside the prison in the actor Darshan episode, the use of mobile phones among the inmates continues unabated, he said.