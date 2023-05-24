ADVERTISEMENT

FIR lodged against Ashwath Narayan for statement against Siddaramaiah

May 24, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders M. Lakshmana and B.J. Vijaykumar submitting a complaint against former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A FIR has been lodged against former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan for allegedly issuing a provocative statement against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February this year.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana and Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar went to Devaraja police station in Mysuru city on Wednesday evening and submitted a fresh complaint.

The complaint has once again cited Mr. Ashwath Narayan’s reported statement made in Satanoor village in Mandya district on February 15 about “Uri Gowda and Nanjegowda” killing Tipu Sultan and his provocative statement against Mr. Siddaramaiah in the same vein.

Though a complaint had been lodged in Devaraja police station against Mr. Ashwath Narayan on February 17, no action had been taken in the regard.

A similar attempt was allegedly made on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s life when he went to Kodagu for an inspection of the rain damage and a complaint had been registered in the regard in the district.

The complaint also claimed that Mr. Ashwath Narayan’s statement had disturbed peace and communal harmony in the State.

The Congress leaders in the complaint alleged there was a threat to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s life from Mr. Ashwath Narayan and urged the police to arrest him and subject him to interrogation.

Subsequently, a FIR was lodged against Mr. Ashwath Narayan under Section 506 and 153 of IPC.

