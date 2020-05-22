FIR issue to figure in Cabinet meet: KSE

Shivamogga

22 May 2020 16:34 IST

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has said that a detailed discussion on the issue of FIR filed against Congress president Sonia Gandhi by Sagar police would be held in the forthcoming meeting of the State Cabinet.

He told presspersons here on Saturday that though he was personally pained over the criticism levelled by Congress party in its Twitter handle against the way in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the COVID-19 situation and on utilisation of PM CARES fund, he would respect the democratic rights enjoyed by the Congress leaders to express their views against the government.

“When Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was in the Opposition then had supported her on issues related to the nation’s interest. We expected a similar cooperation from the Congress in the ongoing fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that the complainant in this case has approached Sagar police on behalf of a large number of people who were hurt by the false charges levelled against the Prime Minister and the Centre on the Twitter handle of Congress party. “The legal system of the country that has given the Congress the right to criticise the government, has also endowed the complainant a similar right to file complaint against any individual or organisation indulged in spreading rumours and trying to mislead the people. The police here have promptly discharged their duty and it is unfair to criticise them over the issue,” he said.

Referring to the memorandum submitted by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee to the Chief Minister for withdrawal of the FIR filed against Ms. Gandhi, he said that all the dimensions related to the issue would be discussed in detail in the Cabinet meeting.