FIR for violation of guidelines at rally

Bengaluru

25 March 2021 01:31 IST

HCseeks status report on probe by April 8

A month after a rally by the Akhil Bharat Lingayat Panchamasali Mahasabha, the Bengaluru police on March 23 registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the organiser for violation of COVID-19 norms by people who participated in the rally.

A copy of the FIR, registered by the Sadashivanagar police, was submitted on Wednesday to the High Court of Karnataka, which had repeatedly questioned the State government for not initiating criminal proceedings against the organisers for the violation of norms during the rally on February 21 when the number of COVID-19 positive cases are on the rise.

Vijayanada Kashappanavar, former MLA and president of the mahasabha, has been arraigned as an accused in the FIR.

The government also informed the Bench that the Sadashivanagar police filed a complaint before the jurisdictional magistrate court on February 23 for violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Taking note of registration of the FIR under the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (KED) Act, 2020, a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, directed the police to take the investigation to its logical conclusion and submit a status of the probe by April 8. The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Letzkit Foundation on violation of norms by political leaders and others.

80,000 people

It has been alleged in the complaints that around 80,000 people participated in the rally on February 21 during which COVID-19 norms were violated, and later the president of the mahasabha along with around 4,000 supporters marched towards Freedom Park again breaching COVID-19 norms.

Meanwhile, the Bench asked government’s response on allegation of violation of these norms during the film promotion events of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and at an election campaign by the BJP in Maski town recently.