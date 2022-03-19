FIR filed over threats to HC judges who delivered hijab verdict

Vidhana Soudha Police on Saturday registered an FIR against an unknown individual over a four-minute video clip circulating on social media platforms of a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges who recently delivered the hijab verdict.

Sources said following an assessment of threat perception, security had been beefed up for the three judges, including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, during the trial itself. Now, following this specific threat, the security has been further stepped up.

A lawyer, Sudha Katwa, lodged a complaint with Vidhana Soudha Police on Saturday quoting the viral video clip. Police have booked a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation, creating enmity between groups and breaching public peace.

Sources said the speech was made by one Rahamatullah in Madurai at a public rally organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat over the hijab verdict on Thursday. Madurai City Police registered a case against Rahamatullah and two others on Friday, sources said.