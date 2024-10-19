ADVERTISEMENT

FIR filed against Yatnal for hate speech

Published - October 19, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Basangouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Vijayapura Police have filed an FIR against former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal following a complaint against him for making hate speech with the intention to disturb peace and communal harmony in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint by Municipal Council member Parashuram Baburao Hosamani, the Gandhi Chowk Station Police in Vijayapura have filed the FIR.

Mr. Parashuram, in his complaint, said that during his speech telecast on cable television in Vijayapura on Friday, Mr. Yatnal had addressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah using derogatory terms and also spoke demeaning words about the Muslim community with an intention to create unrest and damage communal harmony in the city. He added that Mr. Yatnal had also spoken derogatorily against Minister Zameer Ahmed who held a Constitutional post.

Mr. Parashuram sought action against Mr. Yatnal and the organisers of the event held near Siddeshwar Temple in Vijayapura as their words had created an atmosphere of fear in the city and also there were apprehensions of communal violence. Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US