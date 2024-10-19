GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FIR filed against Yatnal for hate speech

Published - October 19, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Basangouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Vijayapura Police have filed an FIR against former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal following a complaint against him for making hate speech with the intention to disturb peace and communal harmony in society.

Based on the complaint by Municipal Council member Parashuram Baburao Hosamani, the Gandhi Chowk Station Police in Vijayapura have filed the FIR.

Mr. Parashuram, in his complaint, said that during his speech telecast on cable television in Vijayapura on Friday, Mr. Yatnal had addressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah using derogatory terms and also spoke demeaning words about the Muslim community with an intention to create unrest and damage communal harmony in the city. He added that Mr. Yatnal had also spoken derogatorily against Minister Zameer Ahmed who held a Constitutional post.

Mr. Parashuram sought action against Mr. Yatnal and the organisers of the event held near Siddeshwar Temple in Vijayapura as their words had created an atmosphere of fear in the city and also there were apprehensions of communal violence. Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR.

