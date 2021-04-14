FIR filed against Vijay Kulkarni in road accident

HUBBALLI

14 April 2021 21:57 IST

Following the road accident in Dharwad on Monday in which two persons were killed and four injured, the Dharwad Traffic Police have filed an FIR against Vijay Kulkarni, brother of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni.

The FIR was filed after Mr. Vijay Kulkarni appeared before the Traffic Police late on Monday night and admitted before them that he was driving the SUV which rammed six pedestrians.

Two were killed and four were injured when the SUV rammed the pedestrians near KVG Bank head office on Dharwad-Belagavi Road. In a section of the media, it was also reported that Mr. Kulkarni got off the vehicle and boarded another vehicle, after the accident.

Advertising

Advertising

Appearing before the police, Mr. Vijay Kulkarni said that accident occurred when he tried to avoid a motorcycle that came from the opposite direction. Denying media reports, Mr. Kulkarni clarified that he had immediately alerted the police and also called for ambulance soon after the accident. He said that he left the place only after the injured were shifted to the hospital.

Refuting reports that he was in a state of inebriation when the accident occurred, Mr. Kulkarni said that he had undergone medical examination to prove that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The Dharwad Traffic Police have registered the FIR under Sections 279, 338, 339, 304 A and 134 AB of IPC and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The SUV was seized soon after the accident.