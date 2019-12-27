FIR filed against Indi MLA

Based on the direction of the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, an FIR was filed against Congress leader and MLA for Indi Yeshwantraya Gouda Patil on Friday at Indi police station here.

The case was filed by Sanket Bagali, son of former MLA Sarvabhouma Bagali, who has accused Mr. Patil of forging the signature of one the proposers of Mr. Sanket in getting his nomination paper rejected in the election to the post of president of Bhimashankar Cooperative sugar factory. The election was held in February this year and Mr. Patil was elected unopposed.

However, Mr. Sanket challenged the election, alleging that Mr. Patil had got the signature of Santosh Bagali, one of the proposers of Mr. Sanket, forged to mention that he would be withdrawing from proposing for Mr. Sanket. Mr. Sanket alleged that after this, he tried to file complaint with the local police, but they did not entertain him for the fear of the MLA. He subsequently filed case in the High Court.

Confirming the case, Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said investigation into the matter was under way.